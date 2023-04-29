County Championship: Matthew Potts leads Durham to innings win over Derbyshire

Matthew Potts ensured Durham would not need to bat for a second time

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside, CLS (day three) Durham 452-9 dec: Robinson 114, Carse 108*; Aitchison 3-131 Derbyshire 165 & 280: Lamb 99, Reece 66*; Potts 5-65, Raine 3-60 Durham (24 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by an innings and seven runs Match scorecard

Matthew Potts skittled Derbyshire’s lower order with a five-wicket haul to allow Durham to claim victory by an innings and seven runs in their County Championship Division Two match at Chester-le-Street.

Derbyshire halted the hosts’ push for victory in the morning session of day three as Matthew Lamb and Luis Reece put on 149 runs for the sixth wicket.

Lamb fell agonisingly short of a century when he was pinned lbw by Ben Raine for 99 and the wicket opened the floodgates for Durham and Potts.

The England seamer tore through the lower order to secure the four remaining scalps, ending with figures of 5-65, allowing the hosts to claim maximum…