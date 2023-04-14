County Championship: Matthew Potts strikes twice after Durham declare towards Worcestershire

Matthew Potts’ two wickets doubled his tally for the season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two): Durham 425-9 dec (112.3 overs): Bedingham 118, Raine 71, Lees 70; Gibbon 4-92 Worcestershire 96-2 (25.5 overs): Pollock 41; Potts 2-41 Durham 4 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Two wickets from England paceman Matthew Potts allowed Durham to make inroads into the Worcestershire batting line-up before rain ended play prematurely on day two in Chester-le-Street.

The home side declared on 425-9 after Ben Raine’s impressive 71 to build on David Bedingham’s century and Alex Lees’ first-day 70, to add on two more batting bonus points.

Ed Pollock then got the Worcestershire reply off to a typically blistering start, scoring 41 from just 26 balls before he was bowled by Potts.

Potts then produced a timely peach to remove Azhar Ali just before the close, signalling that he is well prepared to fill the void of Chris Rushworth’s departure.

The visitors…