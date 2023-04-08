County Championship: Matthew Waite hits maiden ton as Pears get on high at Derby

Matthew Waite’s unbeaten ton followed his four Derbyshire first-innings wickets

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 321: Madsen 87, Godleman 70, Chappell 46; Waite 4-50 & 269-6: Godleman 86, Haider 65, Du Plooy 52* Worcestershire 473: Waite 109*, D’Oliveira 89, Haynes 62, Libby 42; Chappell 5-69, Conners 3-104 Worcestershire 7 pts, Derbyshire 6 pts Scorecard

Matthew Waite’s maiden century put Worcestershire in a strong position on day three against Derbyshire.

The former Yorkshire all-rounder, who joined the Pears at the end of last season after initially signing on loan, passed his previous highest first-class score of 59 to finish unbeaten on 109.

After sharing a last-wicket stand of 82 with Ben Gibbon, the Pears’ highest for the 10th wicket at Derby since their debut season in 1899, Waite helped Worcestershire to 473, a lead of 152.

Gibbion was last man out, dismissed by fast bowler Zak Chappell who finished with 5-69 from 22 overs.