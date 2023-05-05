County Championship: Michael Neser career-best places Glamorgan on high at Yorkshire

Glamorgan’s Michael Neser (c) celebrates dismissing Yorkshire’s Dom Bess to take a hat- trick

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley (day two) Glamorgan 245: Labuschagne 65; Edwards 3-54, Hill 3-62 & 57-2: Lloyd 33 Yorkshire 106 (31 overs): Malan 25: Neser 7-32, Van der Gugten 2-46 Glamorgan (3 pts) lead Yorkshire (3 pts) by 196 runs with eight second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Glamorgan’s Australian fast bowler Michael Neser turned in career-best figures of 7-32 including a hat-trick, as Glamorgan took a surprise first-innings lead of 139 over Yorkshire.

The home side lost their last five wickets for 16 to scrape 106 all out, leaving Jonny Bairstow stranded on 20 not out.

Neser’s swing and pace devastated Yorkshire’s first innings effort.

Glamorgan reached 57-2, 196 ahead, by the close of a rain-hit second day.

After a delayed start, Bairstow had struck a couple of stylish boundaries in his first senior innings since breaking his leg in September, before…