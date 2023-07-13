County Championship: Middlesex and Northamptonshire draw with scores degree

Sam Robson’s century was the 30th of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, Northwood (day four) Northamptonshire 219 & 380: Whiteman 114, Gay 89, Procter 63; Helm 3-75 Middlesex 277 & 322-6: Robson 126*, Simpson 75; Sanderson 2-62 Middlesex (9 pts) draw with Northamptonshire (8 pts) Match scorecard

Sam Robson became Middlesex’s first centurion of the season – but it was not enough to seal a much-needed County Championship victory in a breathtaking finish against Northamptonshire at Merchant Taylors’ School.

Robson struck 126 not out, sharing a fourth-wicket stand of exactly 150 with John Simpson to boost the home side’s chances of chasing down 323 against their fellow Division One strugglers.

Middlesex needed 10 from the final over, bowled by Tom Taylor – and three from the last ball – but Robson could only steer it to mid-on and scrambled back for two, meaning the scores finished level.

The resulting draw did little to help either side’s prospects in the battle to avoid…