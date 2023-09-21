County Championship: Middlesex battle again after Briggs & Rhodes earn lead

Danny Briggs fell just one short of a first County Championship century

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day three) Middlesex 121: De Caires 40; Hannon-Dalby 5-29 & 96-1: Warwickshire 315: Rhodes 102, Briggs 99; Murtagh 6-83 Middlesex (3 pts) trail Warwickshire (5 pts) by 98 runs Match scorecard

Sam Robson passed 50 for the fourth time this season to keep alive relegation-haunted Middlesex’s hopes of a draw against Warwickshire on a truncated day three at Lord’s.

The former England opener mixed watchful defence with excellent driving to make 51 not out in a stay of a little over two hours as the hosts reached 96-1 in their second innings, still 98 short of making Warwickshire bat again.

Robson shared an opening stand of 78 with Mark Stoneman, the highest between the pair this season and their first of 50 or more since 13 May.

Earlier, Will Rhodes, 102, completed his ninth first-class hundred and his third at Lord’s, but Danny Briggs fell one short of a first-ever County…