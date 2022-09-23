County Championship: Middlesex beat Leicestershire to spice up promotion possibilities

Toby Roland-Jones finished with eight wickets in the match for Middlesex

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four) Middlesex 297 & 271: Holden 91; Parkinson 4-69 Leicestershire 294 & 194: Ackermann 80; Roland-Jones 4-50 Middlesex (21 pts) beat Leicestershire (5 pts) by 80 runs Match scorecard

Middlesex finally ended Leicestershire’s stubborn resistance on the final afternoon at the Uptonsteel County Ground to claim an 80-run victory that sees them close the gap on County Championship Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire.

Having reduced Leicestershire to 13-4 at Thursday’s close, chasing 275, Middlesex looked set to wrap up victory relatively easily on Friday as the hosts slumped to 70-7.

But Colin Ackermann, who batted almost four hours for his 80, and the Leicestershire tail refused to fold and they had progressed the score to 194 before Middlesex, for whom Toby Roland-Jones finished with 4-50 and eight wickets in the match, were able to wrap up the…