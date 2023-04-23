County Championship: Middlesex chase 249 for thrilling win over Nottinghamshire

Max Holden hit five fours in his 57-ball 53 as Middlesex chased down their target to beat Nottinghamshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day four) Nottinghamshire 364 & 158-6 dec: Clarke 52; Bamber 2-26 Middlesex 274 & 249-6: Malan 61, Holden 53; Broad 3-83 Middlesex (20 pts) beat Notts (5 pts) by four wickets Match scorecard

Half-centuries from Pieter Malan and Max Holden propelled Middlesex to an unlikely first win of the season as they chased down 249 to overcome Nottinghamshire by four wickets in a gripping finish at Lord’s.

The pair both passed 50 for the first time this season, with Malan hitting 61 and Holden 53 to secure a result that had looked highly improbable after wet weather wiped out most of the first two sessions.

But Nottinghamshire opted to force the pace, declaring on their overnight total of 158-6 and setting up a 40-over pursuit more reminiscent of the Sunday League that ran in that format until 1992.

Although Stuart Broad took three wickets, Middlesex held…