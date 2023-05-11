County Championship: Middlesex collapse from 166-1 to 209 all out at Surrey

Dan Worrall has taken 21 wickets for Surrey this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one) Middlesex 209: Robson 76; Worrall 5-48 Surrey 21-0: Burns 15* Surrey (3 pts) trail Middlesex (0 pts) by 188 runs Match scorecard

Dan Worrall’s spectacular 26-ball burst of five wickets for one run torpedoed Middlesex’s first innings against Surrey in the London derby at the Kia Oval.

A partnership of 152 between Sam Robson and Pieter Malan had threatened to put Middlesex in early control before champions Surrey fought back in dramatic and thrilling fashion to bowl them out for 209. In reply Surrey reached 21 without loss in five overs by stumps, with Rory Burns 15 not out.

On a rollercoaster County Championship opening day, Middlesex’s last nine wickets fell for just 43 runs in 21.1 overs after Robson had made 76 and Malan an equally determined 66.

Worrall ended up with5-48, while Gus Atkinson was Surrey’s other star performer with 3-18 and, fittingly, finished off the Middlesex…