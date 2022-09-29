County Championship: Middlesex promoted to Division One after draw at New Street

Middlesex paceman Toby Roland-Jones finished with 67 wickets this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day four) Worcestershire 225: D’Oliveira 44; Roland-Jones 4-50 Middlesex 509: Eskinazi 115, Malan 93, Simpson 92 Worcestershire (11 pts) drew with Middlesex (16 pts) Match scorecard

Middlesex’s promotion to Division One of the County Championship was confirmed after rain washed out the final day of the encounter with Worcestershire at New Road.

They had effectively made sure of finishing in the top two after accruing a maximum haul of five batting points on the third day.

Today’s blank meant Middlesex collected the additional eight points for a share of the spoils which ensured they finished ahead of nearest challengers Glamorgan.

They will be part of the top flight in 2023 along with Division Two champions Nottinghamshire.

Middlesex won six of their 14 games and, after a mid season run of five matches without a win, returned to form with perfect timing on the…