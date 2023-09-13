County Championship: Middlesex safe comfy draw with Lancashire

Middlesex’s Jack Davies faced 148 balls for his 65 not out

LV=County Championship Division One, Old Trafford (day four): Middlesex 194: Robson 86; Bailey 3-38; L Wood 3-52 & 160-3: Davies 65* Lancashire 413: Vilas 124, Wells 97, Bell 91; Yadav 5-131 Lancashire (12 pts) drew with Middlesex (8pts) Scorecard

After three days in which they had been outplayed by Lancashire, Middlesex’s batters comfortably secured the draw that sustains their hopes of avoiding relegation from Division One of the County Championship.

When the players eventually shook hands at 4.50pm on the Old Trafford outfield, the visitors were 160-3 with highly-rated Jack Davies unbeaten on 65, his maiden first-class fifty, and Stevie Eskinazi 26 not out.

In the first hour of play, Lancashire scored 71 runs for the loss of their last five wickets before being dismissed for 413 in their only innings of the match.

The first to go was George Balderson, caught behind by John Simpson off Ryan Higgins for 12, but three of the remaining…