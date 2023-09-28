County Championship: Middlesex survival hopes in stability after Ben Slater century for Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire opener Ben Slater celebrates his century against Middlesex – he finished on 140

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three) Middlesex 366: Higgins 137, Eskinazi 58, Yadav 56; Hutton 5-94 & 10-0 Nottinghamshire 384: Slater 140, Clarke 70, Montgomery 52; De Caires 3-56 Middlesex (6 pts) trail Nottinghamshire (6 pts) by 8 runs Match scorecard

Middlesex’s survival hopes hang in the balance ahead of the final day of the County Championship season after they failed to take the upper hand against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Anchored by opener Ben Slater’s authoritative 140, a vigil spanning more than seven hours, Nottinghamshire posted 384 in their first innings in reply to Middlesex’s 366, Joe Clarke (70) and Matt Montgomery (52) playing the biggest supporting roles, supplemented by useful late runs from Calvin Harrison and Brett Hutton.

Off-spinner Josh De Caires finished with 3-56 as Middlesex took maximum bowling points to go with their three for batting.