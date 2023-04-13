County Championship: Middlesex’s top-order collapses once more at Northants

Middlesex’s top four have all struggled with the bat this season

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day one): Middlesex 149: Higgins 70; Sanderson 3-19, Tremain 3-34 Northamptonshire 111-3: Procter 39* Northants (3 pts) trail Middlesex (1 pt) by 38 runs Scorecard

Middlesex endured another nightmare start as Northamptonshire seamer Ben Sanderson took advantage of their fragile top order on the first morning of the County Championship game at Wantage Road.

Sanderson, returning to the side after recovering from a sore knee, took three wickets for just two runs in his opening burst to leave Middlesex reeling on 11-4 inside 10 overs. It followed two similar top order collapses against Essex at Lord’s last weekend with Middlesex’s batters again displaying their weaknesses against the seaming ball.

Middlesex were indebted once more to Ryan Higgins who came in with the score on 36-5 and hit a vital half-century, helping the Seaxes up to 149 all out, repeating the…