County Championship: Mohammed Siraj takes 4-54 for Bears earlier than Lewis Gregory leads Somerset fightback

Lewis Gregory went past 50 for the fourth time in first-class cricket this summer and the 18th time in his career

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one): Somerset 182-8: Gregory 60*; Siraj 4-54 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 2 pts, Somerset 0 pts Scorecard

Lewis Gregory led Somerset’s fightback with an unbeaten 60 after India’s Mohammed Siraj had made a stunning Warwickshire debut in the Division One crunch clash at Edgbaston.

India Test star Siraj, making his Bears debut alongside international team-mate Jayant Yadav, took 4-54, including two wickets with successive balls.

But, the visitors recovered from 46-5 to close on 182-8.

Although hampered by a knee injury, Gregory hit four fours and four sixes.

The visitors were in deep trouble at 82-7 on a truncated first day in which 40 overs were lost to rain and bad light.

But Gregory added 58 with Josh Davey (21) for the eighth wicket before a further 42 with another English first-class debutant Sajid Khan in a so far…