County Championship: Mohammed Siraj takes 4-54 for Bears earlier than Lewis Gregory leads Somerset fightback

|LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one):
|Somerset 182-8: Gregory 60*; Siraj 4-54
|Warwickshire: Yet to bat
|Warwickshire 2 pts, Somerset 0 pts
|Scorecard
Lewis Gregory led Somerset’s fightback with an unbeaten 60 after India’s Mohammed Siraj had made a stunning Warwickshire debut in the Division One crunch clash at Edgbaston.
India Test star Siraj, making his Bears debut alongside international team-mate Jayant Yadav, took 4-54, including two wickets with successive balls.
But, the visitors recovered from 46-5 to close on 182-8.
Although hampered by a knee injury, Gregory hit four fours and four sixes.
The visitors were in deep trouble at 82-7 on a truncated first day in which 40 overs were lost to rain and bad light.
But Gregory added 58 with Josh Davey (21) for the eighth wicket before a further 42 with another English first-class debutant Sajid Khan in a so far…