County Championship: Nervous instances for Kent as Lancashire’s openers take match into fourth day

Lancashire openers Keaton Jennings (left) and Luke Wells scored half-centuries to take Kent into a fourth day

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three) Lancashire 327: Bohannon 113, Hurst 76*; Nijjar 3-70 & 126-0: Wells 69*, Jennings 52* Kent 494: Denly 136, Compton 95; Balderson 4-69 Lancashire (4 pts) trail Kent (7 pts) by 41 runs Match scorecard

Kent’s future in Division One of the County Championship hung in the balance on Thursday night after Lancashire reached 126 without loss in their second innings to trail by 41 runs.

Joe Denly’s 136 had helped Kent to 494, a first-innings lead of 167, but any hopes of a quick three-day victory faded when Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings both made half-centuries in an unbroken opening partnership, reaching 69 and 52 not out respectively before bad light halted play at the Spitfire Ground.

Although Kent hauled in seven bonus points, they need to at least match Middlesex’s result against Nottinghamshire or they will…