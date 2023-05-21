County Championship: Neser leads Glamorgan’s nice escape at Sussex

Michael Neser made his first century for Glamorgan to help save the game

County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four) Glamorgan 123 & 737: Carlson 192, Labuschagne 138, Neser 123, Byrom 57 Sussex 481: Coles 138, Smith 89, Hudson-Prentice 73, Haines 58; Neser 3-81 & 1-0 Sussex (12 pts) drew with Glamorgan (7 pts) Match scorecard

Glamorgan’s second highest ever innings saw them pull off a great escape against Sussex as they reached 737 all out.

Michael Neser (123) led the final-day resistance with a county-best score after Kiran Carlson fell for a career-best best 192.

Their epic second innings lasted 207.5 overs, lasting more than two days.

Sussex were without England paceman Ollie Robinson (ankle injury) and captain Cheteshwar Pujara (stiff neck).

While Steve Smith’s brief stay at Sussex ended in anti-climax despite his fine first innings knock of 89, fellow Australians Marnus Labuschagne and Neser played a major part in salvaging the draw.

Neser hit 15 fours…