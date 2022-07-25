County Championship: Nick Browne hits century for Essex in opposition to Somerset

Nick Browne struck 19 fours in his unbeaten 129

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground (day one): Essex 281-3: Browne 129*, Walter 57*; Renshaw 1-37 Somerset: Yet to bat Essex 2 pts, Somerset 1 pt Scorecard

Nick Browne collected his second County Championship century of the season as Essex reached 281-3 at stumps on day one against Somerset.

Opening batter Browne mixed his usual gritty style with some expansive shot-making to hit a season’s best 129 not out, the 18th time he has reached three figures in first-class cricket.

His punishing innings included stands of 105 with Alastair Cook (44), 56 with Dan Lawrence (35) and 115 with Paul Walter, who ended the day unbeaten on 57.

Browne and Cook cruised through the wicketless morning session, having chosen to bat, with barely the hint of a play-and-miss or false shot, the pitch proving unresponsive.

The pair bided their time, but their boundary striking made the slow going worth it.

Browne, in particular, punished any…