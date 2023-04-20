County Championship: Nick Gubbins & James Vince hit Hampshire tons towards Northants

Nick Gubbins’ century for Hampshire was his 14th in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day one) Hampshire 287-4: Gubbins 125, Vince 104*; White 2-68 Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Northants 1pt, Hampshire 1pt Match scorecard

Nick Gubbins and James Vince scored centuries as Hampshire punished fielding lapses by Northants after being put in on day one at Wantage Road.

The visitors finished day one on 287-4, with Vince benefitting from a dropped catch by Ben Sanderson at long leg earlier in his innings to finish 104 not out.

He put on 198 with Gubbins – breaking a 96-year-old club third-wicket record stand against Northamptonshire – who looked assured in making 125 off 249 balls.

In the end, it took a superb catch to remove him as Ricardo Vasconcelos swooped to his left at slip after Gubbins was surprised by a Jack White delivery, which bounced a little more than he expected.

It was in marked contrast to the efforts of the home cordon earlier in…