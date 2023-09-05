County Championship: Nick Gubbins ton as Hants set big goal for Somerset

|LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three)
|Hampshire 308 & 330-3 dec: Gubbins 139*, Vince 63, Middleton 52; Wagner 2-56
|Somerset 137 & 102-2: Dickson 63*, Umeed 21*
|Somerset (3pts) need another 400 to beat Hampshire (5pts) with eight wickets standing
|Match scorecard
Nick Gubbins effortlessly struck his third County Championship century as Hampshire ground Somerset towards submission on day three at the Ageas Bowl.
Left-handed batter Gubbins gracefully hit an unbeaten 139 – his highest score for Hampshire since joining from Middlesex – to move past 900 runs in the Championship this season.
Together with Fletcha Middleton and James Vince’s half-centuries, Gubbins led Hampshire to a 501-run lead having forced Somerset to wallow in the south-coast heat.
Facing a minimum of 128 overs to bat out, the visitors slumped to 38-2, but Sean Dickson’s unbeaten 63 held them together.
They reached the close on 102-2, with…