County Championship: Nick Gubbins ton as Hants set big goal for Somerset

Nick Gubbins’ century was his third in the Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three) Hampshire 308 & 330-3 dec: Gubbins 139*, Vince 63, Middleton 52; Wagner 2-56 Somerset 137 & 102-2: Dickson 63*, Umeed 21* Somerset (3pts) need another 400 to beat Hampshire (5pts) with eight wickets standing Match scorecard

Nick Gubbins effortlessly struck his third County Championship century as Hampshire ground Somerset towards submission on day three at the Ageas Bowl.

Left-handed batter Gubbins gracefully hit an unbeaten 139 – his highest score for Hampshire since joining from Middlesex – to move past 900 runs in the Championship this season.

Together with Fletcha Middleton and James Vince’s half-centuries, Gubbins led Hampshire to a 501-run lead having forced Somerset to wallow in the south-coast heat.

Facing a minimum of 128 overs to bat out, the visitors slumped to 38-2, but Sean Dickson’s unbeaten 63 held them together.

They reached the close on 102-2, with…