County Championship: No play on day two for Northants-Middlesex

Central England was hardest hit by Friday’s weather, with games also called off in Bristol, Birmingham, Leicester and Nottingham

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day two): Middlesex 149: Higgins 70; Sanderson 3-19, Tremain 3-34 Northamptonshire 111-3: Procter 39* Northants (3 pts) trail Middlesex (1 pt) by 38 runs Scorecard

Rain thwarted Northamptonshire’s hopes of cementing their advantage against Middlesex as not a single ball was bowled on the second day at Wantage Road.

A break in the morning rain enabled the teams to warm up on the outfield, with a view to resuming soon after midday – but those plans were scuppered by darkening skies and a heavy downpour just before the scheduled start.

Umpires Nigel Llong and Steve O’Shaughnessy then provisionally announced a 16:45 BST start for this County Championship Division Two clash, but they finally admitted defeat after conditions worsened in the intervening period.

Northamptonshire dominated the opening day,…