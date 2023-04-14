County Championship: No play on second day for Nottinghamshire and Somerset

Trent Bridge suffered a first complete day’s wash-out of the 2023 season

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 256: Duckett 75, Hameed 65; Gregory 7-84, Siddle 2-37 Somerset 28-2: Bancroft 21*; Hutton 2-14 Somerset 3 pts, Notts 1 pt Scorecard

Stuart Broad’s hopes of joining England strike partner Jimmy Anderson in picking up some early season wickets were frustrated by rain at Trent Bridge, where no play was possible on day two of Nottinghamshire’s County Championship match with Somerset.

While Anderson was tearing through the Essex top order in his first outing of the new campaign for Lancashire at Chelmsford, Broad could only look on from the dressing room.

Umpires David Millns and Mike Burns conceded defeat to the elements shortly before 16:00 BST after a series of inspections but, in reality, the chance of any play had been slim from the outset.

In his first action since England lost by one run to New Zealand in an epic Test match in Wellington in…