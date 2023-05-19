County Championship: Northamptonshire bowled out for 56 in opposition to Hampshire

Hampshire fast bowler Keith Barker was Northamptonshire’s main tormentor as he took 4-13 at the Ageas Bowl

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two) Hampshire 367: Vince 95, Dawson 63; White 4-80 Northamptonshire 56: Zaib 29; Barker 4-13 & 50-2: Whiteman 25* Northamptonshire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (6 pts) by 261 runs Match scorecard

Northamptonshire’s County Championship batting woes continued as they were bowled out for 56 – the lowest total in the Ageas Bowl’s 22-year history.

Hampshire fast bowler Keith Barker was their main tormentor as he pilfered 4-13 in his 12 overs, while Mohammad Abbas and Ian Holland grabbed two wickets each.

Only Saif Zaib managed to reach double figures – scoring 29 – with four of his team-mates falling for ducks as they scored one run fewer than Hampshire’s 57 against Kent on the ground last season.

It meant they gave up a 311-run first-innings deficit, after Hampshire had earlier been bowled out for 367, with the close seeing a further two…