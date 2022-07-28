County Championship: Northamptonshire defeat Gloucestershire by two wickets

Will Young contributed a rapid 43 to help Northamptonshire to victory

LV= County Championship Division One, College Ground, Cheltenham (day four): Gloucestershire 317: Bracey 79; Keogh 3-61 & 135-5: Harris 62; Taylor 2-20 Northants 479: Rickelton 95; Zafar 5-134 & 205-8: Rickleton 68; Zafar 5-62 Northants (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (5 pts) by two wickets Scorecard

Ryan Rickelton produced his second sparkling innings of the game to lead Northamptonshire to an exciting two-wicket County Championship win over Gloucestershire at Cheltenham.

The South African Test player smacked 68 off 47 deliveries, with three sixes and eight fours, as his side chased down a target of 202 from a minimum of 37 overs with 20 balls to spare.

Will Young contributed a rapid 43 to a total of 205-8 as, despite Zafar Gohar’s 5-62 and 10 wickets in the match, Gloucestershire slipped to their eighth Championship defeat of the season.

Earlier, their skipper Graeme van Buuren had finished unbeaten on 127 to help his team extend…