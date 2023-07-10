County Championship: Northants bowled out by Middlesex at Northwood

Middlesex skipper Toby Roland-Jones has taken 20 County Championship wickets this summer

LV= County Championship Division One, Northwood (day one) Northamptonshire 219: Zaib 49, Broad 31; Bamber 2-33, Higgins 2-33 Middlesex 23-0: Stoneman 8*, Bamber 8* Middlesex 3 pts, Northamptonshire 0 pts Match scorecard

Middlesex’s pace attack shared the honours as they bowled out fellow strugglers Northamptonshire for 219 on the opening day at Merchant Taylors’ School.

Toby-Roland Jones, Tom Helm, Ethan Bamber and Ryan Higgins claimed two wickets apiece to ensure the visitors failed to add to their one batting point this season despite an excellent 49 from all-rounder Saif Zaib.

The hosts sent Bamber in as nightwatchman alongside regular opener Mark Stoneman and the pair batted through the five remaining overs with some comfort to close 23-0 in reply.

Northamptonshire chose to bat on winning the toss but runs proved hard work from the get-go.

Boundaries were rare and the visitors struggled to rotate the…