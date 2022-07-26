County Championship: Northants earn first-innings lead towards Gloucestershire

|LV= County Championship Division One, College Ground, Cheltenham (day two):
|Gloucestershire 317: Bracey 79, Dent 54; Keogh 3-61
|Northants 353-7: Rickelton 95, Procter 78; Zafar 4-93
|Northants (7 pts) lead Gloucestershire (5 pts) by 36 runs
Ryan Rickelton fell five runs short of a century as Northamptonshire built a first-innings lead over Gloucestershire on the second day of the County Championship match at Cheltenham College.
The 26-year-old South Africa international, already with two Championship hundreds under his belt in his first three games for Northamptonshire, hit 13 fours and a six in helping them post 353-7 in reply to Gloucestershire’s 317.
Luke Procter contributed 78 and skipper Will Young 61, while left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar clamed 4-93 from 31 overs.
Overcast conditions offered encouragement to the home seam attack when Northamptonshire began the day on 30 without loss.
With 16 runs added,…