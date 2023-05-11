County Championship: Northants get better from shaky begin v Notts earlier than rain

Northants were 36-2 but Ricardo Vasconcelos stayed in to steer them out of a tricky situation

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day one) Northamptonshire 86-2: Vasconcelos 37* Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Saif Zaib shared a 50 partnership as Northamptonshire recovered from losing two early wickets before rain curtailed the opening day of their County Championship Division One match against Nottinghamshire.

Vasconcelos – having been dropped twice as he progressed to 37 not out – batted right through the morning session at Wantage Road to add exactly 50 for the third wicket with Zaib, who posted an unbeaten 22.

That stand enabled Northamptonshire to reach lunch at 86-2, with Luke Fletcher and Dane Paterson taking a wicket each, but further progress proved impossible after a heavy downpour during the interval left the playing surface saturated.

Umpires Neil Pratt and Richard Illingworth abandoned play for the day shortly…