County Championship: Northants on brink of relegation after Warwickshire win Edgbaston thriller

Northants bowler Ben Sanderson claimed his maiden hat-trick in first-class cricket in the defeat by Warwickshire

LV=County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four): Northamptonshire 250: Hannon-Dalby 7-46 & 72-0 dec Warwickshire 147-4 dec & 176-8: Burgess 78*, Barnard 41, Sanderson 5-42 Warwickshire (19 pts) beat Northants (2 pts) by two wickets Scorecard

Northamptonshire are on the brink of relegation back to Division Two of the County Championship after bravely losing by just two wickets to Warwickshire in a breathless thriller at Edgbaston.

With two games left, against the Division One top two of Surrey and Essex, Northants are now 32 points adrift of safety.

In a contrived declaration, Northants looked like they might snatch a famous victory when they set the Bears just 176 to win off 60 overs.

Visiting paceman Ben Sanderson steamed in to take a hat-trick, claiming four of the wickets as the hosts were reduced to 24-5.

But, first in a 70-run partnership with Ed Barnard (41), then…