County Championship: Northants struggle again in opposition to Essex on day three

Ben Sanderson removed Alastair Cook and Tom Westley early on

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day three) Essex 263 & 63-5: Browne 18; White 2-12 Northamptonshire 163: Young 37; Allison 5-32 Essex (5 pts) lead Northants (3 pts) by 163 runs Match scorecard

Ben Sanderson and Jack White removed Essex’s top order to bowl Northamptonshire back into contention at the end of the third day of their County Championship match at Wantage Road.

Sanderson struck twice early in Essex’s second innings to account for Alastair Cook and Tom Westley in consecutive maiden overs. White also picked up a wicket in successive overs to reduce the visitors to 52-5 and snatch back the momentum after the hosts had conceded a first innings deficit of exactly 100.

Earlier, Essex seamer Ben Allison returned career-best bowling figures of 5-32 as Northamptonshire were bundled out for 163.

Allison’s maiden five-wicket haul followed his heroics with the bat yesterday when he registered his…