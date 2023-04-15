County Championship: Northants want one other 89 runs to beat Middlesex

Chris Tremain took six wickets in the match for Northants

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day three): Middlesex 149 & 167: Roland-Jones 37; Tremain 3-41 Northamptonshire 198: Keogh 75*; Roland-Jones 4-53 & 30-1 Northants (3 pts) need 89 more runs to beat Middlesex (3 pts) Scorecard

Northamptonshire closed in on their first County Championship win over Middlesex since 2010 after the visitors suffered a fourth batting collapse of the season on day three at Wantage Road.

The visitors’ top order had misfired in their first three innings since returning to Division One and did so again as they plummeted from 37 without loss to 107-7, Chris Tremain the chief destroyer with 3-41.

A 52-run stand between Toby Roland-Jones and Luke Hollman at least ensured there would be a fourth day but needing only 119 to win, the hosts closed on 30-1, with Ricardo Vasconcelos the man to fall, and just 89 runs short of their target.

Middlesex’s latest batting woes came after…