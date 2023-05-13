County Championship: Nottinghamshire beat Northants by an innings and 25 runs

Dane Paterson has taken 510 first-class wickets at an average of less than 23

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day three) Northamptonshire 158 & 72: Zaib 26; Paterson 5-16 Nottinghamshire 255: Clarke 76; Sales 4-24 Notts (20 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by an innings and 25 runs Match scorecard

Dane Paterson claimed five wickets against Northamptonshire to propel Nottinghamshire to a victory by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of their County Championship match at Wantage Road.

South Africa international Paterson’s first four scalps came in an opening burst of eight overs, all thanks to catches behind the wicket which left the Steelbacks reeling at 11-4. Despite Saif Zaib (26) putting up some resistance, they never recovered and were all out for 72.

It follows Northamptonshire’s first innings collapse on day two when they lost seven wickets for 17 runs and a similar dispiriting batting display in their last home game against Hampshire which also ended in…