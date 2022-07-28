County Championship: Nottinghamshire beat Sussex by 256 runs

Notts paceman Dane Paterson claimed match figures of 8-57

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 240& 301: Hameed 94; Robinson 5-60 Sussex 143 & 142: Pujara 46*; Paterson 3-14 Notts (20 pts) beat Sussex (0 pts) by 256 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire wrapped up a 256-run over Sussex with almost a day and a half to spare to consolidate their place at the top of Division Two in the County Championship ahead of the September run-in.

Bowled out for 301 in their second innings soon after the start of the third day, giving Sussex a target of 399 to pull off least likely outcome, Nottinghamshire shot out their youthful opponents for 142 in 47.3 overs.

Overseas fast bowlers Dane Paterson (3-14) and James Pattinson (3-47) each raised their individual hauls to eight wickets in the match.

Without a number of players through injury and illness, Sussex realistically needed Indian Test star Cheteshwar Pujara to post a substantial score to give them any chance of…