County Championship: Nottinghamshire draw at Surrey as Brett Hutton shines

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four) Surrey 355 & 340: Sibley 83, Latham 60, Vacks 60, Lawes 55; Hutton 5-91 Nottinghamshire 399 & 118-1: Hameed 44*; Jacks 1-30 Surrey (10 pts) draw with Nottinghamshire (11 pts) Match scorecard

Brett Hutton’s fifth five-wicket haul of the season was the highlight of the final day at the Oval as Surrey’s County Championship match with Nottinghamshire petered out into a draw.

Hutton, who spent a portion of day one off the field with what proved to be cramp, took 5-91 to take his tally for the season in the Championship to 41, putting him alongside Durham’s Chris Rushworth at the top of the wicket-taking standings.

South African leg-spinner Calvin Harrison provided great support for Hutton with 3-99 to bowl out the hosts for 340, 40 minutes after lunch.

This was a heroic effort from the visitors who, already without the services of Jake Ball,…