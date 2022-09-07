County Championship: Nottinghamshire full thumping win over Leicestershire to maneuver nearer to promotion

Nottinghamshire moved 50 points clear at the top of Division Two after their handsome win over Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 201: Montgomery 43 & 390-7 dec: Clarke 67, James 61, Hameed 60, Montgomery 44 Leicestershire 93: Evans 50*; Fletcher 4-23 & 257: Finan 58; Mullaney 3-29, Hutton 3-51, Paterson 3-92 Nottinghamshire (20 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by 241 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire wrapped up a three-day victory over Leicestershire that put them in what looks like an unassailable position at the top of Division Two.

Set an implausible target of 499 to win after Nottinghamshire declared at 390-7 on Tuesday, Leicestershire were bowled out for 257 in their second innings to give the home side victory by 241 runs.

Nottinghamshire might have pocketed their 20 points much earlier but for a stoppage of more than two hours for rain with Leicestershire nine wickets down, their frustration compounded by having put down two…