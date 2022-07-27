County Championship: Nottinghamshire in management over Sussex regardless of Ollie Robinson haul

Haseeb Hameed has hit at least a half-century in each of his past five County Championship games

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 240: Mullaney 70, Slater 55; Robinson 4-44 & 284-7: Hameed 94, James 56; Robinson 3-55 Sussex 143: Pujara 49; Patterson 5-43, Pattinson 5-56 Notts (4 pts) lead Sussex (3 pts) by 381 runs Scorecard

England’s Ollie Robinson increased his haul to seven wickets in the match but Nottinghamshire were in full control at the halfway stage of their County Championship match against Sussex.

Robinson proved deadly with the new ball for the second time, reducing the Division Two leaders to 40-3 in their second innings. But after Haseeb Hameed made 94 and Lyndon James 56, Nottinghamshire finished on 284-7, with a lead of 381.

Earlier, Nottinghamshire pace bowlers James Pattinson and Dane Paterson finished with five wickets each as Sussex, who sit next to bottom of the table, were bowled out for 143 in reply to Nottinghamshire’s first…