County Championship: Nottinghamshire pacemen arrange 165-run victory over Somerset

Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton finished with nine wickets in the match

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four): Nottinghamshire 256: Gregory 7-84 & 211: Hameed 34; Gregory 4-64 Somerset 173: Hutton 6-45 & 129: Paterson 5-46 Notts (20 pts) beat Somerset (3 pts) by 165 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire’s plan to make full use of home advantage on their return to Division One of the County Championship got off to the perfect start with a 165-run victory over Somerset.

On a typically bowler-friendly Trent Bridge surface, the loss of the whole of day two to rain proved no impediment to them as their opponents, bowled out for 173 on Saturday, succumbed for 129 chasing 295 to win midway through the final afternoon.

Dane Paterson led the way again with 5-46, passing 500 first-class wickets in the process.

Brett Hutton, who played here only because of an injury to Luke Fletcher, increased his match haul to nine wickets and Stuart Broad picked up his first scalps of the season…