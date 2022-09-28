County Championship: Nottinghamshire seal promotion to high flight

Nottinghamshire paceman Dane Paterson has now taken 73 wickets this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day three) Nottinghamshire 662-5 dec: Montgomery 178, James 164*, Mullaney 136, Hameed 115 & 10-1 Durham 207-9: Maddinson 40, Potts 40; Paterson 3-53, Patterson-White 3-73 Nottinghamshire 7 pts, Durham 2 pts Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire have secured promotion back to the County Championship top flight for the first time since 2019.

The six-times county champions began their final home game of the season with Durham still needing seven points to seal promotion.

They claimed four batting points on Tuesday, after scoring 662-5 declared.

Notts finished the job when Matthew Potts hit Dane Paterson to Ben Slater at midwicket for a third bowling point as Durham made 207-9.

With Durham a man down after batter David Bedingham dislocated his shoulder on Tuesday, that ninth wicket brought their first innings to an end.

Peter Moores’ side, beaten by an innings at Worcester last…