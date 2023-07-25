County Championship: Nottinghamshire set good platform in opposition to Kent

Notts opener Ben Slater had struggled for form before his first century of the campaign

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one) Nottinghamshire 275-5: Slater 100, Moores 72* Kent: Yet to bat Notts 1 pt, Kent 1 pt Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire opener Ben Slater completed his first County Championship hundred since April last year to lay the foundation for a solid opening day against Kent at Trent Bridge.

The left-hander, who has had a lean year by the standards he has set in recent seasons, made exactly 100, with wicketkeeper Tom Moores finishing unbeaten on 72 as Nottinghamshire closed on 275-5.

Kent’s bowling lacked consistency. Matt Quinn and Arshdeep Singh kept to a little over two runs an over but Jas Singh’s two wickets came at a cost of 11 fours and a six in 12 overs.

Beset by injuries and other non-availabilities, Kent were forced to sign two on-loan batters ahead of this fixture but might have expected more from their seam attack on a pitch that looked green…