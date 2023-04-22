County Championship: Nottinghamshire shut day three main Middlesex by 248 runs

Stuart Broad has taken 915 first-class wickets in his career

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day three) Nottinghamshire 364 & 158-6: Clarke 52; Bamber 2-26 Middlesex 274: Stoneman 76; Broad 4-68 Notts (5 pts) lead Middlesex (4 pts) by 248 runs Match scorecard

Stuart Broad warmed up for Ashes duty with a four-wicket haul as Nottinghamshire maintained the upper hand over hosts Middlesex on day three of their Division One game at Lord’s.

The 36-year-old with 576 Test wickets hopes to return to the home of cricket with England on 28 June, and his 4-68 charging in from the Pavilion End was a more than decent dress-rehearsal.

Lyndon James weighed in with 3-58, but 76 from Mark Stoneman and 53 for Ryan Higgins, the all-rounder’s third half-century of the season, saved the follow-on and restricted Nottinghamshire’s lead to 90.

The visitors stretched that to 248 by the close thanks to Joe Clarke’s somewhat skittish 52 ended by the last ball of the day. They will hope tomorrow’s threatened…