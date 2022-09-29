County Championship: Nottinghamshire win Division Two title after thumping Durham

Nottinghamshire won eight of their 14 Championship games this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day three) Nottinghamshire 662-5 dec & 121-2 dec: Hameed 49* Durham 207 & 114: Broad 3-36 Nottinghamshire (23 pts) beat Durham (2 pts) by 462 runs Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire needed just over two hours to take the seven Durham wickets they needed to be confirmed as Division Two champions on the final day of the County Championship season at Trent Bridge.

England’s Stuart Broad, in his first appearance for his county since May, finished with 3-36, left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White took 3-41 and South African seamer Dane Paterson 2-27.

Durham, for whom David Bedingham was unable to bat because of a dislocated shoulder, were dismissed for 114 to lose by 462 runs.

Barring defeat here, Nottinghamshire were effectively champions already after seven first-innings bonus points meant they could no longer be overtaken in the Division Two standings, yet they had wanted to…