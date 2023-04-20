County Championship: Nottinghamshire’s Ben Duckett hits century towards Middlesex

England opener Ben Duckett scored an unbeaten 119 for Nottinghamshire against Middlesex

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day one) Nottinghamshire 252-2: Duckett 119*, Hameed 55; Bamber 2-62 Middlesex: Yet to bat Nottinghamshire 1 pt, Middlesex 1 pt Match scorecard

Ben Duckett maintained his early season form with an undefeated century at Lord’s as Nottinghamshire reached 252-5 on the opening day of their County Championship match against Middlesex.

The England opener, who recorded scores of 51 and 75 in the first two matches of the summer, topped those totals with a diligent 119 not out before bad light brought play to a premature close.

Having survived an edge off Ethan Bamber when he had yet to score, Duckett capitalised by sharing an opening stand of 117 with Haseeb Hameed, who missed out on the chance of a third consecutive Championship ton at Lord’s.

Bamber, who eventually claimed the wicket of Hameed for 55, was the pick of the Middlesex bowlers with 2-62.

Nottinghamshire…