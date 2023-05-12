County Championship: Notts’ Brett Hutton takes 5 Northants wickets

Brett Hutton was the star man on day two against his old club

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day two) Northamptonshire 158: Vasconcelos 62; Hutton 5-37 Nottinghamshire 157-4: Clarke 41*; Taylor 2-29 Northamptonshire 1 pt, Nottinghamshire 3 pts Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton took his third five-wicket haul of the season to compound former county Northamptonshire’s ongoing batting woes on the second day of their County Championship match at Wantage Road.

Hutton found plenty of movement under floodlights, cloudy skies and light rain to entice the batters into playing at balls outside off-stump and precipitate a Northamptonshire collapse from 113-2 to 158 all out.

The Steelbacks lost seven wickets for 17 runs inside 12 overs before lunch, four batters falling without scoring, as Hutton finished with figures of 5-37.

When Nottinghamshire batted, a typically aggressive Ben Duckett (39) looked a different class despite the bowler-friendly…