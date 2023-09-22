County Championship: Notts edge in the direction of security as Lancs recreation deserted as a draw

|LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four)
|Lancashire: 272-7 (84.1 overs) Hurst 54*, Croft 45; Mullaney 2-32, Fernando 2-36
|Nottinghamshire: Did not bat
|Lancashire (6 pts) drew with Nottinghamshire (7 pts)
Rain had the final say in the County Championship game between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire at Emirates Old Trafford with the match abandoned as a draw mid-afternoon.
Only 15 overs and one ball were possible on the final day in which time Lancashire advanced their first innings to 272-7 from the 84.1 overs bowled over four days, with Matty Hurst top-scoring having made a fine unbeaten 54 on his first-class debut.
Lancashire took six points from the match to remain mid-table in Division One while Nottinghamshire’s seven points looked to have sealed their top-flight status with one round of games left.
When play did…