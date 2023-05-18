County Championship: Notts hit again after Alastair Prepare dinner’s Trent Bridge finest for Essex

Former England skipper Alastair Cook has yet to score a hundred this season for Essex

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one) Essex 298: Cook 72, Westley 66; Hutton 4-69, Paterson 3-48, Broad 3-53 Nottinghamshire 13-0: Hameed 9*, Slater 4* Nottinghamshire 3 pts, Essex 1 pt Match scorecard

Stuart Broad warmed up for England duty with three wickets to help Nottinghamshire’s fightback against Essex after Sir Alastair Cook’s career-best first-class score at Trent Bridge.

Cook prospered in his record-breaking England career despite a top score of 50 at the ground in 19 Test innings, and he came into this County Championship fixture averaging only 21.66 this season.

The former England captain’s largely assured 72 led Essex to 151 for one in mid-afternoon on the opening day but his dismissal saw the visitors lose their way as they were all out for 298 before stumps.

Broad made the initial breakthrough after Nottinghamshire decided to field first then struck twice more after the…