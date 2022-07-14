County Championship: Notts maintain out for draw towards Glamorgan

Nottinghamshire’s Joe Clarke will play for Welsh Fire in The Hundred this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four) Glamorgan 318 & 421-5 dec: Byrom 144, Northeast 105*, Lloyd 60, Root 53 Nottinghamshire 285: Montgomery 80 & 259-4: Clarke 95, James 76* Glamorgan (14 pts) drew with Nottinghamshire (13 pts) Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire battled through the final day to hold out for a draw against Glamorgan on 259-4.

Joe Clarke (95) and Lyndon James (76 not out) did the bulk of the survival work with the visitors never attacking a huge target of 455.

Glamorgan’s bowlers could find no life in the sun-baked pitch.

The result leaves Notts still top of division two, while Glamorgan move to within a point of second-placed Middlesex.

Glamorgan made an early breakthrough when Matt Montgomery was given lbw to James Harris for three but Ben Slater and Clarke dug in.

There were few alarms for most of the first session until the introduction of Colin Ingram,…