County Championship: Notts paid maintain up Kent after follow-on enforced

Kent’s Michael Hogan has now taken more than 670 first-class wickets in his career

LV=County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three): Kent 446: Crawley 158, Leaning 64, Bell-Drummond 60; James 2-30, Hutton 2-79 Nottinghamshire 265 & 177-5: Clarke 61*, Slater 39, James 38*; Hogan 3-23 Nottinghamshire (3pts) trail Kent (7pts) by four runs with five wickets standing Scorecard

A defiant rearguard action from Joe Clarke and Lyndon James gave Nottinghamshire hope of avoiding defeat in their County Championship match with Kent at Canterbury, after they were forced to follow on.

Notts ended day three on 177-5 in their second innings, a deficit of just four runs, after Clarke and James batted through the entire evening session to finish unbeaten on 61 and 38 respectively at stumps.

Aron Nijjar had earlier claimed career-best figures of 4-67 as the visitors were bowled out for 265 in their first innings.

Michael Hogan and Joey Evison then shared five wickets after Kent…