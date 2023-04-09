County Championship: Oli Carter helps Sussex wrap up victory over Durham

Oli Carter scored 33 not out to steer Sussex to victory over Durham on day four at Hove


LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four):
Durham: 376 & 189: Robinson 58; Hudson-Prentice 4-27, Crocombe 4-47
Sussex: 335 & 232-8: Haines 64; Kuhnemann 4-70, Carse 3-38
Sussex (21 pts) beat Durham (6 pts) by 2 wickets
Scorecard

Sussex won their opening match in the County Championship for the first time since 2015 after Oli Carter’s unbeaten 33 guided them to a two-wicket victory against Durham at Hove.

The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter fittingly hit the winning runs when he pulled Brydon Carse for the second of two fours in an over, having supervised what was at times a nervy run chase after being set 231.

Sussex began the final day at the 1st Central County Ground on 172-5 and requiring a further 59 runs and things initially went smoothly on a pitch showing little sign of deterioration.

Carter and nightwatch Sean Hunt added 29 with Hunt taking boundaries in…



