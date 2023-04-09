County Championship: Oli Carter helps Sussex wrap up victory over Durham

|LV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four):
|Durham: 376 & 189: Robinson 58; Hudson-Prentice 4-27, Crocombe 4-47
|Sussex: 335 & 232-8: Haines 64; Kuhnemann 4-70, Carse 3-38
|Sussex (21 pts) beat Durham (6 pts) by 2 wickets
|Scorecard
Sussex won their opening match in the County Championship for the first time since 2015 after Oli Carter’s unbeaten 33 guided them to a two-wicket victory against Durham at Hove.
The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter fittingly hit the winning runs when he pulled Brydon Carse for the second of two fours in an over, having supervised what was at times a nervy run chase after being set 231.
Sussex began the final day at the 1st Central County Ground on 172-5 and requiring a further 59 runs and things initially went smoothly on a pitch showing little sign of deterioration.
Carter and nightwatch Sean Hunt added 29 with Hunt taking boundaries in…