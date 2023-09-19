County Championship: Oliver Hannon-Dalby takes 5 wickets as Bears edge day one at Lord’s

Oliver Hannon-Dalby five-wicket haul at Lord’s followed career-best figures of 7-46 in his previous game against Northamptonshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day one) Middlesex 121: de Caires 40; Hannon-Dalby 5-29 Warwickshire 72-4: Rhodes 36*; Murtagh 3-17 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Middlesex (1 pt) by 49 runs with six wickets remaining Match scorecard

Olly Hannon-Dalby starred with a five-wicket haul as Warwickshire’s seamers took advantage of bowler-friendly conditions at Lord’s to dismiss relegation-threatened Middlesex for 121.

Hannon-Dalby finished with five for 29 under overcast skies to move within one wicket of 50 in this year’s County Championship, while Chris Rushworth and Ed Barnard collected two apiece as the hosts were bowled out in 39.5 overs.

But the spotlight then shifted to Middlesex stalwart Tim Murtagh, who is playing at Lord’s for the last time prior to retirement and pulled his side back into contention with a quick burst of wickets.

The 42-year-old…