County Championship: Ollie Pope hits 65 as Surrey edge lead over Warwickshire

Surrey’s England bat Ollie Pope hit the 32nd half-century of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Warwickshire 253: Sibley 43; McKerr 3-39 & 1-0 (2 overs) Surrey 316: Pope 65, Jacks 44; Hannon-Dalby 3-44, McAndrew 3-82 Warwickshire (5 pts) trail Surrey (6 pts) by 62 runs with 10 wickets remaining Scorecard

Ollie Pope’s sparkling 65 and a determined ninth wicket stand of 72 between Conor McKerr and Jamie Overton, edged Surrey ahead of Warwickshire on day two at The Oval.

Pope, who faced only 73 balls and hit two sixes and nine fours, scored the only half-century of the match so far.

McKerr and Overton’s heroics then enabled Surrey to reply with 316 to Warwickshire’s 253, who closed on 1 without loss in their second innings to reduce heir overall deficit to 62.

Day two began with Warwickshire, on 240 for 8 overnight, losing their last two wickets for the addition of only 13 runs.

Nathan McAndrew, who resumed on 40, at least made sure of a third batting…