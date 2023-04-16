County Championship: Ollie Pope hits century as Surrey beat Hampshire

Ollie Pope took his first-class average back past 50 with scores of 91 and 122 not out

LV= County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day four): Hampshire 254 & 258: Gubbins 84; Worrall 5-40 Surrey 270: Pope 91 & 247-1: Pope 122*, Sibley 79* Surrey (20 pts) beat Hampshire (4 pts) by nine wickets Scorecard

It is only the County Championship’s second week but Surrey’s impressive nine-wicket victory against Hampshire at the Kia Oval was a resoundingly powerful statement of intent from last season’s champions.

Needing to score 243 from 72 overs after finishing off Hampshire’s second innings on 258, Ollie Pope’s scintillating unbeaten 122 from 102 balls sped them to a 20-point win with 16.4 overs in hand, while Dom Sibley played a superb anchor role with 79 not out.

The pair added an unbroken 193 in 30 overs for Surrey’s second wicket with, by the end, complete freedom.

Hampshire, however, for much of last year Surrey’s closest challengers for the title, fully contributed to a terrific…