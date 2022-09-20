County Championship: Ollie Pope hits century for Surrey towards Yorkshire

Ollie Pope is averaging 70 with the bat for Surrey this season

LV= County Championship Division One, The Micky Stewart Oval (day one) Surrey 292-6: Pope 136, Clark 55*; Patterson 4-52 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Surrey 2 pts, Yorkshire 2 pts Match scorecard

Ollie Pope hit his 15th first-class century to keep Surrey’s County Championship title chase on course after they had initially looked to be struggling against Yorkshire’s seamers.

Despite bad light ruling out the last 22.4 scheduled overs at The Micky Stewart Oval, Surrey reached 292-6 by stumps with Jordan Clark unbeaten on 55, with a six and seven fours. It was quite a recovery after being 136-5 in mid-afternoon having been put in.

Pope hit two sixes and 16 fours in a brilliant 136 from 131 balls and 10 of his first-class hundreds have now come at The Oval – renamed for this match in honour of Surrey great Stewart’s 90th birthday. Pope also averages just under 90 on this ground.

Leading second-placed Hampshire by eight points going into the…